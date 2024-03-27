Hunt is on: more than 90,000 chocolate eggs up for grabs in Rosalind Park

More than 90,000 chocolate eggs are on their way to Rosalind Park ahead of this year's Easter egg hunts.
The first of 23 separate hunts will begin at 9.40am on Good Friday, with age-based rounds kicking off every 20 minutes until 5pm.
Vision Australia, which runs the event each year, are expecting 4000 children to participate on the day.
They have warned egg enthusiasts that only a few tickets remain.
The SES will be in attendance again this year, with strategic children advised the volunteers may be hiding extra eggs in their pockets.
Profits from ticket sales go to Vision Australia, who help people like Bendigo Clare Opie and her seeing eye dog Mabel.
"I think a dog can really change your life," Ms Opie said.
"I definitely get out a lot with her now than when I was on the cane. She gives me a lot of confidence."
Ms Opie has been a seeing eye dog advocate since receiving Mabel in May last year.
She runs an Instagram page showing her life with a seeing eye dog.
"I hope it's helpful for people that don't know what it's like," Ms Opie said.
"A lot of people expect you to look blind. I've been asked many times 'when do I have to give her (Mabel) up?'."
