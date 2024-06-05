Stars to shine bright in Pink Diamond series

BENDIGO Greyhound Racing Association will play an integral part in the Greyhound Racing Victoria Pink Diamond series when it hosts heats of the prestigious event this Friday.
The Pink Diamond series is Greyhound Racing Victoria's richest regional series, with $750,000 on offer in prize money and breeder bonuses.
After hosting the inaugural Pink Diamond Final in 2020, the Pink Diamond series is heading into its fourth successful season.
The 2024 Pink Diamond heat venues will include Warragul, Ballarat and Geelong, with the final to be held at Shepparton on Saturday, June 15.
The Pink Diamond series caters for race dogs of various abilities over a range of distances, culminating in 12 feature finals.
Bendigo Greyhound Racing Association manager Charlton Hindle is expecting the stars of the sport to showcase their talent on Friday afternoon.
"The Pink Diamond Series is a great concept that Greyhound Racing Victoria have implemented," he said.
"It gives the country clubs like Bendigo the opportunity to showcase some of the best athletes the sport has to offer in the local community."
Hindle is expecting strong representation from the local kennels on Friday.
"Bendigo is a strong racing community, and the locals always support big race meetings such as this one," he said.
"The draw card will be two-time Group 1 winner Transponder for legendary trainer Jason Thompson, competing in heat three of the Champion Sprinter over the 500m."
Local trainers Michael Chilcott, Greg Berry, Ian Garland, Daniel Pell and Jane Hooke are all expected to have a strong team in as they aim to secure a spot in the finals at Shepparton.
Entry is free on Friday with bar and bistro facilities available.
The boxes are scheduled to rise for race one at 3.02pm and conclude after 12 races at 6.28pm.
