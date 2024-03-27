Strathdale Park 2 snares stirring B-grade pennant flag win

STRATHDALE Park 2 claimed the Bendigo Tennis Association's B-grade pennant premiership with a thrilling victory over BTC United on Saturday.
Played at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre, Strathdale Park just edged out its rivals in a tight contest to win seven sets, 70 games to four sets, 62 games in a grand final encounter that was played at an exceptional level for a B-grade final, with players saving their best for the big occasion.
Ben McKinley and Danielle Bowles had Strathdale Park firing early, respectively winning their singles 8-2 and 8-4, before Michael Nihill and Bronwyn Osborne gave them an early three sets to one and 29 to 21 games lead following an 8-7 doubles victory.
Steve Christensen and Annie Henshall won BTC United's only early set 8-5 in a doubles match.
Strathdale Park went further ahead with singles wins to Simon Kelly and Michael Nihill, 8-4 and 8-6 respectively.
McKinley and Bowles then extended the lead with an 8-5 doubles win.
Jason Osewald and Annie Henshall got one set back for BTC United with a 8-5 win.
Heading into the final three sets, BTC United was needing a miracle, with Strathdale Park leading six sets, 58 games to BTC United's two sets, 44 games.
BTC United came out firing in a last-ditch attempt to lift the trophy, with Daniel Penno and Steve Christensen beating Ben McKinley and Simon Kelly 8-1 and then Sean Penno and Annie Henshall claiming an 8-3 win over Strathdale's Michael Nihill and Margaret McKinley.
With just two games separating the teams on the scoresheet it was over to sisters Danielle Bowles and Bronwyn Osborne to hold the lead for Strathdale Park, with BTC United's Sean Penno and Jason Osewald trying to win the set by three games to claim the premiership.
The chemistry between the sisters for Strathdale Park was too strong, as they claimed an 8-4 doubles win to see Strathdale Park across the line by six games.
Strathdale Park 2 premiership team members: Ben McKinley, Danielle Bowles, Simon Kelly, Michael Nihill, Bronwyn Osborne, Margaret McKinley and Ben Bowles.
