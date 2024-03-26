Crone celebrates Carlton's "absurd" Premier Cricket final win

Xavier Crone described Carlton's stunning win in last weekend's Victorian Premier Cricket grand final as "absurd".
The former Strathfieldsaye cricketer earned his third premiership medal after the Blues came back from the brink to defeat Casey South Melbourne via a reverse outright.
"I don't think it's fully sunk in yet just how ridiculous that was,'' Crone said.
"Absurd is the word that's been thrown around a fair bit among our group. It was crazy, I still don't know what to think about it."
Carlton dismissed Casey South Melbourne for a modest 212 in the first innings, but the Blues managed just 171 in reply.
With four sessions remaining in the game Casey South Melbourne was in the box seat to win the flag, but Carlton stuck at its task and took the final two wickets of Casey South Melbourne's second innings just after tea on the third and final day.
Casey South Melbourne's score of 209 meant Carlton required 251 to win off just 36 overs.
Remarkably, the Blues needed just 30.4 overs to reel in the target for the loss of three wickets.
"We knew that the wicket was so good, and we've probably been the best white ball team for the past six years, so we thought if we could get the game back to something that resembled a one-day or Twenty20 chase then we'd back ourselves,'' Crone said.
"While we still had overs in the game to bat we still had a little bit of belief.
"We got those two wickets straight after tea and all of a sudden we had 36 overs to bat and we thought we could do it.
"To chase down the runs with overs to spare was just ridiculous. It seemed like everyone that batted went out to the middle, scratched centre and then hit the ball out of the middle from ball one."
Crone's first premiership with Carlton in Victorian Premier Cricket was something he thought he'd struggle to top.
In April, 2019, the Blues produced a remarkable batting performance to chase down Geelong's massive score of 9-409.
"That's definitely the sweetest of the three,'' Crone said of the Blues' third flag in six seasons.
"The first one was pretty amazing chasing down 410, but during that game we'd never lost the game - if that makes sense.
"This one, after day two everyone was like we've lost this. For it to spin like that in a 24-hour period was quite amazing.
"The emotions were not supposed to flip like that. We kind of went into a bit of shock after the game."
Crone played a key role in Carlton's win, taking 5-44 off 21.4 overs in the first innings.
"It was pleasing to take some wickets and contribute in that first innings,'' Crone said.
"The collective bowling performance was fantastic. (Skipper) Evan Gulbis bowled 15 overs for 10 runs, Cam Stevenson bowled 20 overs of bouncers at a good clip all day and Michael Archer and Connor Rutland came on and had their moments.
"It was a collective performance, but it just happened that it was me who took a few wickets on day one."
Crone enjoyed a strong summer with the ball.
He took 28 wickets at an average of 17.89 in Premier Cricket, while he also played his second Sheffield Shield game for Victoria in February.
He had figures of 3-46 and 0-62 in the Vics' win over South Australia at the Junction Oval.
"At times this year I felt as though I was bowling the best I've ever bowled, but at the same time I feel as though I'm nowhere near the finished product,'' Crone said.
"I have a lot to work on and development to do. I'm only 26, so my body still has time to mature and reach those peak years around the late 20's."
