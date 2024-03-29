Shee Lah keen to give back after support helps him in kind Advertising Feature

Shee Lah Moo and his family are grateful for the support they've received since arriving in Bendigo. Picture supplied

NDIS participant Shee Lah Moo is a young man on a mission.

Now with the right supports he's determined to make his employment goal, to become a disability support worker, a reality.

The 18-year-old Karen refugee said he considers himself and his family lucky to have fled Myanmar's civil war and arrive safely in Australia in 2007 to start their new life.

Settling in Bendigo amid a large Karen community, the Moo family felt welcome instantly. The community rallied around the family linking them to local multicultural services. Karen translators supported them to learn about Australia and to understand the language.

At the time, Shee Lah said signs of his disability weren't obvious until he was in school. "I always had trouble with my work and spelling. It was hard to remember things. I needed a lot of support," he said.

About to start high school, Shee Lah's parents reached out for help.

Shee Lah was diagnosed with a mild intellectual disability and DiGeorge syndrome, a condition caused when a small part of chromosome 22 is missing from the brain. Symptoms vary but can include low muscle tone, poor vision, hearing loss, and speech and learning difficulties.

By chance neighbour, Tah Dah Say Noe, also a Karen refugee, was working for local disability support service, Amicus, as a support worker.

Tah Dah explained to the Moo family the services Amicus provides, its large multicultural support worker network and how many were Karen. Tah Dah also told them about the NDIS process and how Shee Lah could be eligible to receive supports to help build skills and find work.

Shee Lah said he and his family were really happy to learn about the NDIS. "I was supported to apply and I was successful," he said. "What I really love most about using my NDIS funding is I have the freedom to choose which support worker I want to work with.

"I chose Pla Gay. She is great. She's also Karen and I really connect with her. Sometimes when we go out, I don't feel like she's my support worker. I feel more like she's my big sister. We get on so well."

Pla Gay supports Shee Lah two days a week, helping his study and learn new skills. "We go swimming and shopping. She helped me practise getting my learner's permit. Now I have it," he said proudly.

Pla Gay is also supporting Shee Lah with his employment goals, utilising the employment assistance funding in his NDIS plan.