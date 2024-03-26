Bendigo Tennis Club savours first BTA A-grade premiership

BENDIGO Tennis Club's rapid ascent to the summit of the Bendigo Tennis Association is complete after claiming a stirring A-grade pennant premiership triumph on Saturday.
Only formed in 2020, BTC notched-up its first A-grade title in just its second season in the top-tier competition, dethroning the reigning champions Strathdale Park seven sets, 75 games to four sets, 56 games at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre on Nolan Street.
While BTC was the first team through to the grand final following a semi-final win over Strathdale Park, club vice-president Chris Lloyd said it was a massive achievement to repeat the dose on grand final day.
"We were a bit surprised, but we're happy to get it done in only our second year in A-grade," he said.
"They (Strathdale Park) have a really solid squad. Jayd Davis, Brett Marchant, Jordan Hicks and a few others, they are really strong.
"There were last year's winners and it was a tough tussle.
"It was 19 games in the end, but it was only really in the last three sets that it cracked open.
"It was tense up until then, but to get a little bit of time at the end to sit back and enjoy it was great."
The premiership-winning line-up comprised players from both the BTC and Spring Gully clubs, with the victory built on some outstanding performances from Ben Linn, Simon Baker, Clinton Shelley and veteran Michael Smyth.
Strathdale Park was bolstered on grand final day by the inclusions of experienced finals players Jayd Davis and Brad Slingo.
BTC changed its line-up, promoting Linn to No. 1. He responded by winning two of three sets against Hicks .
"Jordan Hicks is a super player. A left hander and powerful striker of the ball, clearly the best player out of both teams," Lloyd said.
"For Ben to win two out of the three sets was an amazing performance. And to be honest, completely unexpected.
"Simon Baker went to No. 2 to take on Brett Marchant, who again is a fantastic player. Simon completely shut down Marchant winning all three sets.
"Ben and Simon played out of their skins in their doubles match against Jordan and Brett, winning in a tie-breaker 8-7."
Playing at No. 5, Shelley won all three of his sets, while Tweed played consistently throughout, combining with Smyth to claim the final set of the match 8-3 to put the lid on an historic premiership win.
Smyth confirmed himself as one of Bendigo's best players winning all three of his sets for the day.
Ryan Brook looked to have injured himself during the warm up of his third set, but luckily it was only a severe cramp and he was able to play on.
Brook and Linn went onto beat Hicks and young gun Jamie Windust 8-6 in what was a defining ninth set.
Windust was a standout for Strathdale Park, giving his all on the day, emerging with wins in two of his three sets, including an 8-5 singles victory over Brook.
Lloyd hailed BTC's consistency as the key to its victory.
"We probably didn't have the strongest players at one and two, but over the whole six players, we were a little bit more even and that's what managed to get us across the line," he said.
"The difference on the day was BTC's versatility, being able to reshuffle their order on the day to get key match-ups and play in all combinations together.
"This despite six months ago the players didn't even know each other.
"Bec Tweed and Damien Saunder as co-captains did a terrific job managing the team week to week.
"We are only a young club, obviously, trying to make our way in the association, so we were happy to field a team in A-grade let alone win it.
"But the club is going really well. We are getting great support from our members and have really great participation rates.
"It (an A-grade premiership) is reward for a lot of hard work after getting the club up and running.
"A lot of people have put in a lot of hard work in and the committee have done a great job."
While only six players could take to the court on Saturday, Lloyd said extended squad members Saunder, Tova Penno, Nathan Mitchell and Jono Guy had been just as pivotal to the club's success.
The club had three A-grade players named in the BTA team of the year - Shelley, Tweed and Murphy.
In a big grand final weekend for BTC, the club's B-grade team finished runners-up to Strathdale Park, while its junior teams featured in three grand finals.
BTC's junior B-grade and C-grade teams won premierships, while A-grade mixed finished as runners-up.
The junior B-grade grand final was an all BTC affair, with both of the club's teams making it through to the premiership decider.
