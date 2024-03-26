Driver hospitalised after three-car crash near golf club in Eaglehawk

A woman was taken to hospital after a three-car collision opposite the Neangar Park Golf Club in Eaglehawk.
Police said the crash happened around 8.10am on Tuesday, March 26 which closed a section of Averys Road
Bendigo Highway Patrol's Sergeant Mick McCrann said a silver Nissan heading south collided with a black Holden Commodore waiting to turn right into the golf course,
"We had a black Holden Commodore - driven by a 24-year-old male from Bendigo - stationary, turning right into Neangar Park Golf Course," he said
"He was giving way to a white Holden with a trailer driven by a 50-year-old female from Woodvale.
"Then a silver Nissan driven by a 64-year-old female from North Bendigo, who was also heading south, has hit the Commodore, pushing it into the path of the other vehicle."
A small car fire was put out by bystanders, Sergeant McCrann said.
Ambulance officers treated three patients at the scene and the Woodvale woman who had been travelling towards town was taken to Bendigo Hospital with minor injuries.
Dave Campbell, who lives opposite the golf club, had been out the front pruning his flowers when the crash happened.
"It was horrendous," he said.
"It's amazing how much noise an accident makes."
Mr Campbell said he saw the Nissan hit the Commodore.
"That catapulted it in front of the car that was going towards Bendigo," he said.
He had helped a passenger in one of the cars report the accident.
He and his wife, Cheryl, said they were very relieved no-one had been more seriously hurt.
Sergeant McCrann had a safety message in the collision for the community.
Averys Road was an undulating one which required drivers to pay attention, he said.
"Collisions like these occur either as a result of distraction or failing to pay attention," Sgt McCrann said.
"And what saved lives here were the air bags and seatbelts."
"Both airbags in the Commodore deployed."
Sergeant McCrann said Bendigo residents could expect the traditional police crackdown over the busy Easter period, this year focused on driver inattention and mobile phone use.
Averys Road, which was closed in both directions between Victoria Street and Curtain Street, re-opened soon after 8.45am.
