Neangar Park's back nine blitz leads to pennant golf glory

Neangar Park Green was crowned Golf Central Victoria pennant champions after they scored a commanding win over Axedale in Sunday's grand final at Castlemaine.
Axedale held a slight advantage through the opening nine holes of the division one decider, but Neangar Park played the better golf down the stretch.
Anthony Masters, Morten Hafkamp, Greg Thomas and Justin Williams won their matches for Neangar Park Green, while Reece Thompson scored a 4 and 3 win over Tim Williams to be Axedale's sole victor.
In division, 15-year-old Jesper Wallace led Heathcote to a 4-1 victory over Belvoir Park.
Wallace's 4 and 3 win over Mark Smith completed a second-straight undefeated pennant season for the highly-talented teenager.
Bendigo White outplayed clubmates Bendigo Blue in a hard-fought division three grand final, while Belvoir Park proved too strong for Castlemaine in open division one.
A highlight of the day was Mitiamo's win in open division two.
After a 40-year absence from pennant golf, Mitiamo Golf Club returned in grand style with a premiership.
Mitiamo edged out Heathcote 3-2 in the grand final.
DIVISION ONE
Neangar Park Green d Axedale 4-1. Anthony Masters d Marcus Gill 2-up, Morten Hafkamp d Simon King 2 and 1, Greg Thomas d Joe Fiske-Kealy 3 and 1, Justin Williams d Travis Fitzpatrick 3 and 2, Tim Williams lt Reece Thompson 4 and 3.
DIVISION TWO
Heathcote d Belvoir Park 4-1. Jesper Wallace d Mark Smith 4 and 3, Liam Anderson d Jono Curnick 3 and 1, Paul Lethlean d Mark Perry 5 and 3, Kent Davies d Mark Tatt 2 and 1, Daniel Pianta lt Ash McKnight 6 and 4.
DIVISION THREE
Bendigo Blue lt Bendigo White 3-2. Mitch Whittle d Mark Lewis 1-up, Mark Bell lt Mick Taylor 2 down, Doug Pratt lt Bruce Connaughton 1 down, Paul Greene d Noel Slater 3 and 1, Peter Mazur lt Mal Smith 2 and 1.
OPEN DIVISION ONE
Castlemaine lt Belvoir Park 4-1. Greg Sinclair lt Harley Douglas 2 and 1, Marty Beck lt Haydn Fyffe 6 and 4, Greg Crowe d Dean Schmidt 2 and 1, Peter McCoombe lt David Robins 3 and 2, Garry Moore lt Nick Turner 2 and 1.
OPEN DIVISION TWO
Heathcote lt Mitiamo 3 and 2. Jacob Johnson lt Paul Condcliff 5 and 4, Eddie Stefan lt Matt Miles 19th hole, Adrian King lt Scott Lawry 3 and 2, Brian Davis d Adam Gould 20th hole, Phil Coleman d Brett Holmes 4 and 2.
