Investigators hunt sources of huge tyre stockpile in Lockwood

Investigators are zeroing in on the sources of 10,000 tyres illegally stockpiled in Lockwood.
A team from the EPA, police and the City of Greater Bendigo visited the property on Thursday, 14 March.
Businesses from Bendigo, Geelong and Melbourne have come under scrutiny, EPA Victoria's chief investigator Greg Elms said.
"The focus is now on the tyre retailers identified as incorrectly disposing of waste tyres or not using the EPA Waste Tracker app," he said.
One pile measured 40 metres wide, 30 metres long and up to four metres high, the EPA said.
The property did not have permission to receive, store, dispose of, or process waste tyres, the authority said.
"Uncontrolled stockpiling of waste tyres creates a fire hazard and the risk of pollution of the land and nearby waterways," Mr Elms said.
Mr Elms warned mechanics and retailers not to fall for deals that sound too good to be true.
"[They] could land you in serious trouble if your tyres are later found dumped on public or private land. Businesses caught flouting the rules face hefty fines and even prosecution," chief EPA investigator Greg Elms said.
Mr Elms said people must use legitimate operators tracked through the EPA's online Waste Tracker app.
"Registering the transport of waste through Waste Tracker shows you are doing the right thing, and being careful to choose a legitimate operator can make sure your waste tyres don't wind up dumped in a paddock or creek," he said.
People can report suspicious or illegal waste tyres on 1300 372 842.
