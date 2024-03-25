Solar panels on Coliban water plants like taking 2200 cars off the road

Solar panels are being installed at water treatment plants at a rapid rate around central Victoria in a race against time to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by the end of the decade.
Coliban Water has fitted the panels at plants in Bendigo, Bridgewater, Leitchville, Pyramid Hill and Wedderburn, reducing its carbon emission by nearly a quarter.
Managing director Damian Wells said it was a "fantastic outcome".
"This reduction of almost 23 per cent is equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 6149 tonnes, or removing 2200 cars off Victoria's roads in one year," he said.
"Our water reclamation plants and water treatment plants are big energy users - so it's vital we prepare for the future and find a more sustainable approach."
Mr Wells said the solar plants installed so far totalled 300 kilowatts.
"That's a significant contribution considering five kilowatts is enough to power an average Australian home," he said.
Plans are in place to install more solar panels this year, to provide a further 530 kilowatts of solar capacity.
This will include Kyneton Water Reclamation Plant and Echuca and Rochester Water Treatment Plants. A further 2.5 megawatts of solar generation capacity are planned, to assist with energy security.
"As our region continues to change and grow, we know demand for water and sewer services will steadily increase," Mr Wells said.
"We're already feeling the impacts of climate change and we need to continue to play our part in combating this."
As well as aiming for net-zero carbon emissions by 2030 - known as Pathway to NetZero - Coliban Water has also set a target of shifting to 100 per cent renewable energy by 2025.
"Once achieved our carbon emissions will be reduced by 90 per cent," Mr Wells said.
"Our hard work is now paying off and we're on track to achieve this."
The Pathway to NetZero umbrella includes tree plantations, involvement in the Zero Emissions Water (ZEW) partnership and investigation into future 'green' opportunities such as hydroelectricity.
Mr Wells said the ZEW partnership was a collaboration between 12 Victorian water corporations, which would be able to access renewable electricity from the largest solar farm in the state at Kiamal.
"We're exploring all opportunities including switching our staff vehicle fleet to electric," he said.
"We're designing carbon out of all future infrastructure design and capital works delivery, while we continue to strengthen our contribution to a circular economy."
