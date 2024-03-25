Bendigo professor backs law allowing nurses to prescribe PBS medicines

Many Bendigonians know that access to primary health care has never been harder.
In rural and regional Australia, outcomes are often poorer than in metropolitan areas and life expectancy shorter.
Many struggle to get a GP appointment, and there are long waits for many allied health professionals.
Patients with chronic conditions frequently get sicker before treatment - or worse still, end up in emergency wards.
And reports suggest the pressures, both financial and clinical, on hospitals are acute and getting worse.
However, an amendment to existing health laws, which was quietly introduced to Federal Parliament in the past week, could be a significant step to address these inequities - if it is done with the right support.
Should it pass, the new Health Legislation Amendment Bill will mean nurse practitioners and midwives can prescribe Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme (PBS) medicines and Medicare item numbers independently without the supervision of GPs.
This is a crucial and long overdue move. I trained as a nurse, but as the dean of a large rural health school, I am constantly reminded of the bigger picture and the need for a healthy primary care system overall that prevents rather than triggers emergency ward stresses.
Across our regional campuses in Victoria, it is not only tomorrow's nurses and midwives coming through, but future GPs, paediatricians, paramedics, occupational therapists and other primary care health professionals.
What is clear is that keeping the status quo is not an option if we are to give our rural communities', and future health professionals the system they need. Change simply has to happen, particularly in rural areas where the workforce is at its thinnest.
Nurse practitioners are the most experienced clinical nurses in the workforce and are perfectly placed to step into some of the existing gaps. All of them have master's degrees and eight years' consolidated clinical practice.
There are more than 2250 nurse practitioners qualified and registered to provide services in Australia. Most are willing to work in rural and remote areas according to 2019 workforce data.
Frankly, it is beyond time that these hugely trusted health professionals are allowed to do more, and I know they will always remain collaborative clinicians who see themselves as part of an inter-professional team.
If the legislation goes through in November as hoped, Australia will also finally come into line with other countries where nurse practitioners play a lead role, and where evidence already points to equivalent and even superior patient outcomes in some cases.
The benefits could also extend to aged care. We know the demands on residential aged care are immense, and only likely to increase, with residents already frequently admitted to emergency departments by ambulance.
Would it not be much more sensible financially, as well as more humane, for more regular nurse practitioner visits to help keep them out?
However, there is a caveat to this increase in scope, which was prompted by the Strengthening Medicare Taskforce report last year.
The next challenge will be to increase the MBS rebates so that nurse practitioners can make a living if the new legislation comes into force.
Put simply, item numbers are currently too low for their work to be financially viable and to create the employment opportunities nurse practitioners need to make the difference they are more than capable of making.
It is one thing to provide the laws to allow change to happen and quite another for the long-term funding to be in place to make it work.
But the community in and around Bendigo deserves no less.
