This bloke has come out of retirement to find you a suit

Alan Ograzden is ready to find you a suit.
The Castlemaine resident is out of retirement and helping Peter Jackson Menswear get their new store on its feet at the Bendigo Marketplace.
"After two years doing up the house and having some time off I went back to work for them part-time at one of the [Melbourne] city stores," he said.
The Bendigo store opened at the beginning of March.
"There's a demand. We found people were coming down to Melbourne from Bendigo to shops, quite often on weekends," he said.
"It's really an iconic business."
Many visitors to Melbourne stores tell staff they bought their first suit from the company, Mr Ograzden said. Others talk about the wedding suits they purchased.
He said all kinds of Melbourne businesses were looking to regional Victoria because of cost-of-living issues.
Mr Ograzden hoped governments would do more to encourage people and businesses to expand out of the metropolitan pressure-cooker.
The family-owned Peter Jackson Menswear was founded in the 1940s and is in the midst of an expansion.
"They are opening new stores as we speak in Brisbane and Adelaide," Mr Ograzden said.
Knoew a story about people doing great things at Bendigo businesses? Let us know at addynews@bendigoadvertiser.com.au
