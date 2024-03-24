BACK-TO-BACK: Crows again reign supreme in the EVCA

Spring Gully has again been crowned as EVCA premiers after a dominant grand final victory over Mandurang.
The Crow's seven-wicket triumph ensured their premiership defence ended on the perfect note.
All-rounder Jesse Marciano was awarded man of the match honours after a high-class knock of 54 not out from 132 deliveries guided his side over the line.
Marciano entered the crease at 1-34 late Saturday night in a tricky little period before stumps.
However, he and opener Shaun Makepeace (31) guided the Crows to 1-67 at the close of play - chasing 140 - to break the back of the chase.
Crows skipper Nick Skeen was full of praise for the way his batters went about their business.
"Credit to Jesse and Shaun for sticking around until stumps on Saturday night and ensuring we were only one wicket down," Skeen said.
"It made it a fresh innings again today where we pretty much started from scratch, which helped us mentally big time."
The one batsman dismissed last night was Jayden Mannix (14), strangled down the leg side.
Mannix and teenager Noah Willits were the only members of the side who didn't play in the Crows 2022-23 premiership.
For vastly different reasons, Skeen was over the moon to see medallions around the necks of the pair.
"It's unbelievable for Noah, at 15 years of age, to already have a senior A grade premiership under his belt," Skeen said.
"Huge credit to Jayden as well.
"He challenged himself mid-season to come up from a lower grade and really push for a first-XI flag, so I'm very proud of him."
While the Rangas would have been forgiven to roll over on day two, needing nine wickets with only 72 runs to play with, they put up a more than admirable fight.
Makepeace was dismissed early by James Bailey (2-33 off 11.0), and when wicket-keeper batsman Lachlan Brook was snared at second slip, there was hope for the Rangas with the score at 3-93.
But that was their final wicket, and while the Crows inched their way to victory, Marciano and Rhys Webb (26 not out) rarely looked troubled in a 49-run stand.
Marciano's best-on-ground performance started yesterday with his 1-19 off 7.0.
He claimed the final wicket in Rangas top scorer James Pietromonaco (48) after he and number 11 Bailey (13 not out) put on 30 to give the Rangas a somewhat defendable total of 139.
But as it proved, it was nowhere near enough.
The Crows bowlers were superb on day one, led by Skeen, who claimed 3-49 off 13.0.
His wickets included that of opener Phillip Berry (13), who skied a ball behind square trying to clear the rope.
First drop, Corey Dickins also fell victim to Skeen being well caught at second slip by Makepeace.
It was Alex Sutton (2-17 off 8.0) who prized the most vital breakthrough dismissing Rangas star Linton Colclough for 20.
Skeen was again in the action catching Colclough at mid-on with another Rangas top-order batter trying to go over the top and failing.
James Fox (2-39 off 15.0) also picked up multiple wickets for the Crows.
"All of our bowlers were excellent, and it is certainly an area of our game we pride ourselves on," Skeen said.
"We took a lot out of our game against Mandurang two months ago when we managed to bowl them out for the same score as we did in this game.
"We knew that sticking to our plans, regardless of whether we were bowling first or second, would hold us in good stead."
After finishing two games clear on top of the ladder last season, the Crows did it the hard way this time round, coming from third to claim the prize.
"Having finished the regular season third does make this one a bit sweeter," Skeen said.
"I talked about it with the boys that we were challenged internally and externally this season, and it was probably the toughest year we've had for quite some time, so to get this reward is fantastic."
It wasn't all bad for the Rangas, who took out the second XI premiership.
After posting 179 with Rob Gilchrist top scoring in a patient knock of 57 from 170 deliveries, the Rangas bowled out California Gully for 149.
Skipper Gilchrist backed it up with the ball, finishing with figures of 3-36 off 9.0.
Bagshot defeated MMCC by five wickets in the division three decider.
The Razorbacks chased down their target of 162 five wickets down.
Matthew Jeffries was superb with the ball for the Razorbacks, claiming figures of 6-28 off 7.5.
United proved too strong in the Division Three Section Two grand final, winning by six wickets.
They chased down 126 with six wickets in hand.
Jay McLeod top scored with 55 retired not out.
