'It will make it impossible': mayor disappointed by local govt changes

The head of a shire north of Bendigo has expressed his "extreme" disappointment about electoral changes to local government areas which will impact the council's ability to serve the community.
Mayor Alan Gently says a state government shake-up will negatively impact Bukoke Shire councillors' workload and flexibility.
"(The reforms) are going to make it a lot harder, we are a large council, as in area, and we have five big towns and five small towns," he said.
The changes will cut the number of serving councillors from seven to six and leave each ward with only two elected officials.
Buloke is not the only central Victorian council that has aired concerns about state-imposed changes in the lead up to October's elections.
Greater Bendigo's mayor Andrea Metcalf last year criticised changing up ward boundaries that gave each ward one councillor, not three.
"What happens if a councillor is unwell, on leave or, heaven forbid, unmotivated to do the job they have been elected to do?" Cr Metcalf said.
Her warnings did not stop the reforms taking place.
The Buloke changes would make it harder for councillors to get to community events, where they get much of their feedback for the council, Cr Gently said.
"Between forum meetings and progress association meetings, taking a councillor away will make it impossible to make it to those meetings.
We manage to (get to community events) now but with six it will be impossible."
It could also lead to tied votes, forcing mayors to cast deciding opinions.
Cr Gently said the changes to the council would only be in place for the next four years with a review scheduled after the next term.
The mayor said anyone in the shire with questions or concerns should reach out to the council and councillors.
Minister for Local Government Melissa Horne has been contacted for comment.
