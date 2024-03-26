Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

'It will make it impossible': mayor disappointed by local govt changes

BL
By Ben Loughran
March 27 2024 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Buloke Shire will lose one councillor in the upcoming local government elections. Picture by Alex Gretgrix
The Buloke Shire will lose one councillor in the upcoming local government elections. Picture by Alex Gretgrix

The head of a shire north of Bendigo has expressed his "extreme" disappointment about electoral changes to local government areas which will impact the council's ability to serve the community.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.