National championships beckon for Bendigo junior hockey stars

Bendigo junior hockey players Zoe Ross and Jack Tamblyn will represent Victoria at the under-16 National Championships.
The duo will make the trip across the Bass Straight for the week-long tournament held in Hobart in early April.
Tamblyn has been selected in the top-tier Victorian boys state side, while Ross will captain the Victorian girls development team.
It is the second year in a row that the pair will head to the National Championships, having competed in the under-15 tournament in Darwin last year.
Tamblyn and his side came close to claiming the Championships in 2023 before falling in the final.
The young gun, who is currently plying his trade for Footscray, says the chance to go all the way is a big motivator.
"It's always a great week, but we treat it pretty seriously, as we might as well get something out of it," Tamblyn said.
"We got really close last year and probably exceeded expectations, so hopefully, we can go one better this time around."
It has been a big 12 months for Tamblyn since his last visit to the National Championships.
His game and fitness have improved dramatically, and he says he feels ready to take the next step, which he hopes these National Championships will help him do.
"The National Championships is a great testing ground for what's hopefully coming ahead for me with senior hockey," he said.
"It feels like all facets of my game are improving as I'm a lot fitter, faster and in better form than I was this time last year."
Ross will lineup for the development team at the centre-half position.
After being starved of opportunity at last year's National Championships, she is keen to control the game for her side.
"I was centre-forward last year and didn't get much of the ball because we struggled, so being centre-half, I'll be in the game a lot more and can distribute the ball myself," Ross said.
Ross has a wise head on young shoulders.
The budding leader, who is a star across multiple sports, including cricket, where she was a key member of Bendigo's women's first XI grand final side, is thrilled to have been given captaincy duties.
"I was vice-captain last year so that shows me I'm improving, and leadership is something that really interests me because I like being the girl my teammates can talk to," she said.
"While we'd love to win, the main thing for us is to have fun, and I'm keen to make some new friendships out of the tournament."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.