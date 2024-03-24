Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Latin festival showcases best of region's dance and music

BL
By Ben Loughran
March 25 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A dance group which performed at the Bendigo Latin Festival. picture by Enzo Tomasiello.
A dance group which performed at the Bendigo Latin Festival. picture by Enzo Tomasiello.

Hundreds of people turned out to support The 2024 Bendigo Latin Festival held at the Garden for the Future in White Hills on March 23.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.