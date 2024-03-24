Bendigo Latin festival showcases best of region's dance and music

Hundreds of people turned out to support The 2024 Bendigo Latin Festival held at the Garden for the Future in White Hills on March 23.
The event was held all day with dance tutorials, musical acts and performers taking to the stage to showcase some of the best parts of Latin culture.
Food and culture stalls from Brazil, Honduras, Argentina and Mexico were among the businesses set up on the day.
During the dance sessions the crowd joined in and learned some steps from a Brazilian dance routine.
The event also included face painting, artist workshops and ended with a live performance from Zona 7 and Elemento One.
