Bendigo's Groove Tram celebrates Pride with city ride through

All aboard.
The 12-day Bendigo Pride Festival wrapped up on the weekend and as part of the celebrations patrons were treated to a colourful and dance-filled tram ride through the city.
Hosted by DJ Cliterally, the Groove Tram ride started and finished at the Alexandra Fountain stop.
Around two dozen people took part in the event which was another installment of the ongoing Bendigo Pride Festival.
The ride included music and dancing.
Also taking place over the weekend was the Pride in Paris event held at the Bendigo Art Gallery.
The event was folded into the Parisian exhibition already on show at the art gallery.
The decadent spirit of Montmartre nightlife came alive with glamourous roving performances by critically acclaimed cabaret YUMMY Productions.
The final day of the festival on Sunday, March 24 saw a packed schedule of events which included a multicultural, multi-faith LGBTIQA+ stories, poetry and reading session followed by a multicultural feast.
Another event was the multi-faith service at St Andrew's Uniting Church in Bendigo to celebrate and affirm the presence and contribution of Proud people in all communities of faith.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.