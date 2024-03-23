Close shave: Vic premier just took to her aide with scissors

Victorian premier Jacinta Allan has taken to one of her Bendigo-based aides with scissors and hair clippers.
She was among those helping cut off electorate officer Jessica Ireland's hair for the World's Greatest Shave on Saturday morning at Awaken Coffee Bendigo.
Jessica first considered cutting her hair off for the Leukaemia Foundation decades ago when her daughter Ki was hospitalised, aged two.
"They thought she had leukaemia. I'm lucky because they ended up saying 'no, sorry, you can go home'," she said.
The experience brought home just how painful it was for parents whose children did get cancer, Jessica said.
"I always promised myself I would do this," she told the crowd as Ki cut one of her locks off.
"She's 18 [years-old] so it's probably time I do it."
Multiple people cut off Jessica's ponytails including her children, partner, friends and boss.
"You look beautiful," the premier told her as she finished with the hair clippers.
Jessica was among several people who shaved their heads at Awaken, which was hosting a market complete with face painting, neck massages, stalls and food.
To donate to Jessica's fundraiser click here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.