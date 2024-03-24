'Next level': family takes on one of Bendigo's most popular gyms

Danielle and Justin Michielsen aren't feeling the pressure as they take on one of Bendigo's most popular gyms.
The couple and parents of two said getting the keys to D-Club 24/7 from Ricky Daniels and Brikitta Kool-Daniels, who owned it for more than 15 years, was a "dream".
"I've had my own small group fitness for quite a few years, and it's just sort of grown from there, and then just talking to Ricky and Brikitta and it just happened," Ms Michielsen said.
"It was a dream, but for it to be reality, that was next level."
Mr Michielsen said he used to use the gym as a teenager and he was excited to take on the "very successful" operation.
"It's a bonus that [the former owners have] got a long history and they've done really well with the place, and our aim is to repeat that and continue to grow, put our own mark on it and hopefully have the same success over the next 20 years ourselves," he said.
The new owners had gone straight into owning the gym, as they needed to "keep the ball rolling".
"There's no amount of preparation that you can do that gets you ready because realistically, you're taking over something that's already established," Ms Michielsen said.
"You've got to keep the ball rolling, but you also need to learn systems and you've got to learn all the people.
"That first week was just a blur, but what we're at end of week three now, and we've found our feet."
Ms Michielsen started group fitness business DEM Fitness, after wanting more flexibility to look after her kids while Justin was away with work.
Her classes are expected to continue at DClub.
