BTC Spring Gully, Strathdale Park primed for tennis grand final showdown

BENDIGO Tennis Club and Strathdale Park will battle it out in both the Bendigo Tennis Association's A-grade and B-grade grand finals on Saturday at the Bendigo Tennis Centre.
BTC Spring Gully will clash with Strathdale Park in the BTA Fosterville Gold A-grade final.
After claiming the minor premiership, BTC Spring Gully, made it known to the rest of the competition it was the team to beat this season, going undefeated with 15 wins and two draws.
An experienced side comprises players from the Bendigo and Spring Gully tennis club's A-grade teams from last season, headed by consistently strong performers Rebecca Tweed, Nathan Mitchell, Ryan Brook and Clinton Shelley.
They are backed by high-level players such as Simon Baker, Michael Smyth and Jono Guy rotating in and out to strengthen the team week to week.
Strathdale Park is the reigning premiers and finished comfortably in second place, always posing a strong threat to opponents, led by Jordan Hicks and Brett Marchant.
An injury has kept captain Jayd Davis sidelined for a majority of the season, but he has returned for finals.
BTC Spring Gully defeated Strathdale Park 6 sets, 68 games to 5 sets, 52 games for a spot in the grand final.
Strathdale Park used its second chance against South Bendigo Mr Perfect, which beat Castlemaine to put them into contention for a grand final berth.
Strathdale Park showed its experience against a young South Bendigo team, edging them out by four games to book a rematch against BTC Spring Gully with a 7 sets, 74 games to 4 sets, 70 games win.
Strathdale Park 2 will take on BTC United in the BTA Fosterville Gold B-grade grand final.
Strathdale Park 2 was the first team to book its spot in the grand final, but lost top spot to BTC United in the very last round of the season.
The two strongest teams have both managed to find their way to the grand final, which promises to bring plenty of entertainment.
Both teams have shown that on their day they are a tough match-up, with their big weakness being an inconsistent line-up week-in, week-out, with players often missing.
It's anyone's guess if their strongest team has played together on the same day.
Strathdale Park 2 is led by Danielle Bowles, Bronwyn Osborne and Simon Kelly, all former A-grade players with plenty left in the tank.
They will play a vital role for Strathdale Park.
BTC United is led by experienced players in Marcos de Noronha, Steve Christensen and Sean Penno.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.