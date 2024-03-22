Bendigo City FC confident of success in senior competition

Bendigo City FC kicks off its bid for promotion to State League Four with a tough away game.
Bendigo City travels to Gisborne on Saturday to play State League Five newcomers Gisborne SC, who were relegated from State League Four at the end of last season.
New Bendigo City senior coach Sean Boxshall has high expectations in 2024.
"The boys are upbeat, we've had good training sessions this week and I think we're in a good place to start the season well,'' Boxshall said.
"Gisborne is a new team to the league, so we don't know too much about them... but we'll focus on ourselves and how we want to play.
"We'll be mindful of how they play, but we want to play our style of game. The boys are adaptable to change through the game if needed."
Kayle Thompson has been appointed Bendigo City captain, replacing Aidan Lane who has moved to Ballarat City.
Exciting midfielder Sam Pitson has stepped back into the senior squad after spending last season in the under-18 team in the elite NPL competition.
Sam Farr returns from an injury-riddled 2023, while Strathdale duo Ethan Hunter and Lachlan Kelly add depth to the squad.
Hunter, a tall striker, won't make his debut until round two.
Boxshall hopes Hunter will form a strong combination with leading goalscorer from last year Luke Burns.
"Ethan has been training exceptionally well and I think he'll be a force to be reckoned with,'' Boxshall said.
"Having him working close with Luke (Burns) is going to make us formidable in front of goal."
Every game counts in the race for promotion and Boxshall would dearly love to grab all three points in Gisborne.
"It would be nice to get the three points in round one and in round two we play Lara, which will be a massive game for us,'' Boxshall said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.