Pyramid Hill's Mitchell Park to host carnival of practice matches

PYRAMID Hill's Mitchell Park will host five practice matches on Saturday as the football season continues to draw near.
The Pyramid Hill Community Practice Match Series will get under way at 11.30am, with the day also raising money for the Pyramid Hill Fire Brigade.
Schedule:
11.30am - Bendigo under-18 women yellow v blue.
1pm - Newbridge v Wandella.
2.30pm - Charlton v Ultima.
4pm - Lake Boga v Woorinen.
5.30pm - Pyramid Hill v Boort.
Entry for the day is by gold coin donation.
Meanwhile, in other practice matches across the region on Saturday Sandhurst will play Echuca at Catherine McAuley College Junortoun.
Sandhurst was last year's Bendigo league runner-up and one of the hot favourites for this year's flag, while Echuca is the reigning Goulburn Valley league premier.
Elsewhere, Kangaroo Flat is hosting White Hills at Dower Park.
South Bendigo plays Kyabram at Lancaster and Strathfieldsaye is headed to Ballarat to play East Point.
Heathcote plays the Cohuna Kangas at Heathcote, Huntly plays Koondrook-Barham at Barham, Leitchville-Gunbower takes on Diggers Rest at Diggers Rest, Lockington-Bamawm United plays Lancaster at Lockington and North Bendigo hosts Marong.
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine hosts Tooleybuc-Manangatang, Calivil United plays Stanhope at home, Inglewood is home to Dunolly, Maiden Gully YCW plays Newstead at Newstead and Mitiamo plays the reformed Rushworth at Mitiamo.
FOOTBALL PREVIEWS:
...............................................................
NETBALL PREVIEWS:
FOOTBALL PREVIEWS:
...............................................................
NETBALL PREVIEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.