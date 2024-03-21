Bendigo walking soccer program shoots for more 50-plus participants

BENDIGO Walking Football is seeking prospective new players to join its social soccer come and try program on Wednesday nights.
Aimed at introducing gentle fitness improvements and social interactions for people aged 50-plus, the program in Bendigo is coordinated by the University of the Third Age, with assistance from Football Victoria, and is based at Truscott Reserve in California Gully
A new, free six-week come and try program will be launched next month.
In a timely boost, BWF has linked up with La Trobe University Bendigo's exercise science faculty to offer free fitness assessments before the program starts.
These will be conducted on April 3, ahead of the start of the six-week program on April 17.
A further fitness assessment, to gauge progress, will be provided by La Trobe University staff on the final night of the program on May 15.
Walking soccer is a small-sided, low-impact, modified version of the game, suitable for all levels of ability and fitness, from people who are returning to sport after a break, to those who have never played before.
Bendigo coordinator Jill McArthur said the program was particularly appealing to those who had been inactive from sport for a period of time.
"What we find is that when you get to 50, you get distracted by so many things that you forget your own physical fitness,' she said.
"And then when you try and get back into it, you have to find a sport that is kind to you.
"This sport, you are only allowed to walk - it's a penalty if you run.
"I'm an umpire and my interpretation of running is, if your knees bend, you are running.
"The ball can not go over hip height and there is no rear tackling, or heading.
"So in theory there is nothing that can cause you an injury."
Currently 14 players - a mix of male and female - participate in walking soccer at Truscott Reserve, with safety and fun paramount, according to McArthur.
"My experience is that many people coming back to sport at this age, they over extend and end up with a hamstring or some other injury," she said.
"We are keen to make sure no one over exerts themselves.
"For this program, we contacted La Trobe University to see if they could give us some guidelines on correct warm-up processes and before I knew it they were interested in doing a research program.
"So they will do fitness assessments on day one and help with warm-up and warm-down exercises for each match over the six weeks.
"Then they will reassess people's fitness at the end of the program."
McArthur said the intention was to play a mother/father and daughter/son match at the end of the program to celebrate the participants' achievements.
She said the program was grateful for the assistance of the City of Greater Bendigo, which had provided a grant.
For more details, contact Jill McArthur on 0427 493 294, or email jilldm@bigpond.com
