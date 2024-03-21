'Drug motivated' crime spree included stealing $10,000 of cigarettes

A man who committed a litany of crimes over a four month period throughout central Victoria in a "drug-affected and drug-motivated" episode will be sentenced on March 26.
Damien Graham, 33, pleaded guilty in the county court sitting in Bendigo to 15 charges including thefts and criminal damage on March 20.
The court heard Graham committed his crimes in Kyabram, Bendigo, Maryborough, Moorropna and Echuca between November 2022 and February 2023.
His thefts included stealing thousands of dollars from a Bendigo car wash, stealing multiple cars and stealing $10,000 worth of cigarettes and tobacco from a service station.
He was also involved in a dispute with another man in Echuca which resulted in Graham and the other individual swinging a hammer and a metal pole at each other.
The court heard on March 8, 2023 Graham was seen asleep in a unregistered Holden ute in Echuca and after being arrested by police items found in his possession included weapons, drugs and jewellery.
At the time of the spree, the then-32 year old was on parole in NSW for crimes committed across the border.
His parole period started on October 19, 2022 and was due to expire in September 2023.
His first offence was committed on November 10, just three weeks after being paroled.
Judge Mark Gamble said the man, although cooperative with police during their investigation, was only able to help as much as his memory allowed.
Judge Gamble said the thefts were "unsophisticated" and usually involved a sledgehammer to break down doors and windows.
The court heard at the time of the offending Graham was deep in the throes of a heroin addiction with his addiction fuelling his need for cash.
Graham will be sentenced on March 26 in Bendigo.
