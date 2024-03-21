What's behind this fence? It might soon be four Maiden Gully businesses

Developers want to transform a large rural property into four large lots that could house childcare, offices or other commercial space.
It could remake a large slice of land lying behind fences and garden on the footstep of Maiden Gully's shopping strip.
The City of Greater Bendigo must decide whether it will approve the subdivision plan for 41 Caroline Way.
The 2.3 hectare site is on the footstep of Maiden Gully's retail strip, next to the local sports oval and a stone's throw from the suburb's primary school.
The lots themselves would average 44429 metres square.
Here's a birds-eye view of the site:
It is not yet clear what groups might move in if the subdivision goes ahead but the council has previously zoned the land for commercial use.
It is understood developers have been exploring options that could combine commercial and residential uses.
Those ideas are not part of the current application, which centres on the subdivision, removal of native vegetation and other works.
The wider block is already earmarked for a major transformation after the council approved the IGA's plans to expand.
A separate group of developers have permission to build a supermarket and other shops of their own on the other side of MacNamara Drive
The changes could help a suburb witnessing rapid population growth.
The number of people living in Maiden Gully is expected to double to 4000 by 2036.
Greater Bendigo's council is considering the proposal for 41 Carolyn Way and is expected to make a decision at a later date.
