Police arrest four Bendigo teens after alleged car thefts

Four Bendigo teenagers have been arrested after a series of alleged burglaries and thefts spanning two months.
Detectives have raided a Long Gully property where a number of items alleged to have been stolen throughout the Bendigo area have been found.
Four males, a 19-year-old, two 17-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested at a property on Derwent Drive in Long Gully on March 20.
A 17-year-old was charged with burglary, attempted aggravated burglary and theft of motor vehicle and has been remanded to appear at a Children's Court at a later date.
The other 17-year-old was found to be in breach of bail conditions and had his bail revoked.
The 14-year-old was charged with multiple counts of theft from motor vehicle and handle stolen goods and was bailed to appear at the children's court at a later date.
Police allege the boys were involved in multiple incidents of aggravated burglaries and stealing motor vehicles around Bendigo including in Epsom and Strathfieldsaye during February and March.
The 19-year-old man was charged with offences relating to five aggravated burglaries and theft of motor vehicles which were committed across multiple eastern suburbs of Melbourne.
The 19-year-old male was remanded to appear at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court on March 21.
