Athletics Bendigo memorial finals attract high-quality fields

SOME previous winners will chase victory in Friday night's running of the Sally Conroy Memorial 200m and Richard Kitt Memorial 1500m at the Athletics Bendigo Region complex in Flora Hill.
A big night of racing at the Retreat Road venue kicks off 5.45pm when the 200m heats for Bendigo Little Athletics is run.
Athletics Bendigo and Bendigo Little Athletics have again teamed up for the finale to the 2023-24 field and track season.
The BLA events drew 33 entries for the 200m, and 27 for the 800m.
Racing for Little Athletes will be at 5.45pm, 6.15pm and 6.45pm.
First of the Hilson Builders-backed Sally Conroy Memorial 200m heats will be at 7pm.
Maryborough-based Charlie Sullivan will chase back-to-back wins in the Sally Conroy Memorial.
The rising star from South Bendigo kicked off the year with a victory in the under-18 boys 120m at the Maryborough Highland Gathering on the Princes Park turf.
Among those challenging on Friday night will be Eaglehawk's Tim Sullivan.
A four-time Paralympic representative, Sullivan won 10 gold medals and was third in last year's Conroy final.
The Hawks will also be represented by Cameron Greenwood who won the 200m classic in 2022.
Less than a week after setting a Bendigo under-15s record of 11.67 for the 100m dash, Eaglehawk's Cooper Richardson will be another to watch in the Conroy heats.
An entry list of 24 for the 200m includes Eaglehawk's Andrea Archibald, Naomi Henderson, Angus McKindlay, Isabella Noonan, Hugh Richard, Josh Richardson, Sam Storer, Scarlett Sullivan, Fletch Watchman and Kate Wilson.
Rhys Lias and Jasper Seymour from South Bendigo are in the field, along with Bendigo Harriers' Rebecca Soulsby and David Zanelli.
Sibling rivalry will be to the fore as Giselle and Justine Hattingh, Nisha and Priya Luff, Caitlin and Josh Evans sprint for glory.
It's then a step up to the 1500m distance at 7.30pm for the running of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Richard Kitt Memorial.
A dual winner of the classic, South Bendigo's Greg Hilson is in the 10-runner field.
Hilson has a best time of 10:51 for the distance which will be run under handicap conditions.
Fastest time among the entrants is 9:01 held by Michael Preece from Bendigo Harriers.
Other contenders for the race are Bendigo Harriers' Geoff Jordan and Keelan McInerney; Bendigo University's David Cripps, Grace Mulqueen and Fletcher White.
Eaglehawk will be represented by Millie McIntosh, Gordon and Lyla Muir.
Finale to the night will be the Conroy final about 8pm.
