Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Entertainment/Bendigo Entertainment

Cameras have tailed police for weeks. Here's why we didn't tell you

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated March 25 2024 - 5:09pm, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police officer Mick McCrann during a police operation in 2017. Picture by Darren Howe
Police officer Mick McCrann during a police operation in 2017. Picture by Darren Howe

Bendigo copper Mick McCrann has scaled back his on-screen time for TV show Highway Patrol but could still turn up in freshly filmed footage.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.