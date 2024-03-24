Cameras have tailed police for weeks. Here's why we didn't tell you

Bendigo copper Mick McCrann has scaled back his on-screen time for TV show Highway Patrol but could still turn up in freshly filmed footage.
A crew has just finished following police officers around central Victoria for the 13th season of the Seven Network series, capturing everything from minor traffic infringements to serious car crashes.
The Bendigo Advertiser agreed not to report the five-week central Victorian shoot earlier at the request of police, who wanted to minimise the number of people trying to get on TV by behaving dangerously.
Sergeant McCrann expects to have less of a presence on screen when the next season goes to air.
It could come as something of a disappointment for fans of his witty perspectives and no-nonsense demeanour.
Sergeant McCrann said he cut back his on-screen time to give others a chance to share their experiences with the public.
"It should not be about a single police member or station," he said.
Still, the Advertiser has seen the sergeant being filmed at multiple crashes over the last five weeks. It also understands he was also part of a complex police operation to stop a car speeding into Bendigo.
Sergeant McCrann was also featured on the recently aired 12th season, including this scene:
This time around, he has enjoyed mentoring colleagues less experienced with pressures that come with being followed by a camera crew.
"At the end of the day, we are there to do our job and keep people safe, so the filming is somewhat of a secondary consideration," Sergeant McCrann said.
"But I also think it's got some real value in terms of public relations, of giving the public an insight into what police officers face out there on the road every day."
It is also a chance to share what police love about their job, Sergeant McCrann said.
"You can't get more raw, open and honest than what occurs when you're out there on the road," he said.
"We get all kinds of contacts with people."
It will take some time for series producer Philippa Hall and her company Greenstone to finish editing the 13th season.
"We are trying to get together a package that is entertaining, exciting and sometimes funny, and work in those stories that give a bit of a safety message as well - without feeling like you're ramming that down people's throat," she said.
Producers are yet to find out when the Seven Network might air the 10 episodes of season 13.
