Brereton pleased with Strikers' progress despite Falcons loss

BENDIGO Strikers championship coach Tracey Brereton says there are signs the VNL newcomers are quickly finding their feet, despite Wednesday night's loss to the reigning premiers.
The Strikers, in only their second match of their first VNL season, again came up short of victory against City West Falcons, but showed an abundance of positive signs in a 70-52 loss.
Brereton said there were great moments from Strikers players throughout the court.
But ultimately what proved costly were lapses when the game was in the balance.
Down by 15 goals at half time, the Strikers battled bravely in the second half, going only three goals further down in the third quarter before sharing the honours in the last at 14 goals apiece.
Brereton hoped her players would take plenty of encouragement from a competitive performance against a competition benchmark.
"I know we didn't win, and I know we didn't win the first week, but the real positive to take away from it all is the real improvement we are showing," she said.
"The things we are working on at training, we are transferring into games.
"The hardest thing for us on Wednesday night was, we played round one and then had a break in round two, and the next game we play is the reigning champions.
"It's a tough ask. But I feel like we are making so much progress.
"We are doing so well at what we do, it's just those runs of goals the opposition get. Falcons had a run of seven or eight at one stage.
"We've just got to be able to compete at that level for the full 15 minutes of each quarter.
"And then we have to learn how to win.
"When you start a new team or franchise, it's not there yet, so you have to build it.
"The only way to build it is to keep pushing and pushing like we are and the wins will slowly start to get on the board."
The Falcons were able to draw on years of experience together and again showed they would be a strong contender, particularly in attack, where they boast an embarrassment of riches.
Reigning hot shot award winner Jane Cook led the way with 35 goals at 100 per cent, brilliantly assisted by Shimona Jok (21 at 95.45 per cent) and Uneeq Palavi (12 at 85.71 per cent).
For the Strikers, goal attack Teal Hocking again enhanced her reputation in only her second championship game with with a team-high 25 goals at 83.33 per cent.
Brereton said she was happy with the 19-year-old's early progress.
"For a young player, she's getting out there and doing all she can," she said.
"Like our whole team, we just need to stick at it the whole game, so we don't come in and out.
"Teal's doing well and what I think is important for us is, there is no use putting a young kid up (into championship) that can still play 23s - the same with Charlotte Sexton - and not give them a good amount of time to improve and develop.
"Charlotte really got going as the game went on and provided a different type of defender back there for them to worry about at goal keeper.
"She is coming along."
The real positive to take away from it all is the real improvement we are showing- Tracey Brereton
Brereton added the Strikers were better for the return of their captain Meg Williams, who missed the opening round clash against the Southern Saints through injury.
"Meg had a fantastic game and certainly helped us get our ball speed up around the court," she said.
"Just that accuracy from the pass into the circle, and her leadership and experience.
"We certainly missed her that first game."
The Strikers will return to training on Sunday in Bendigo ahead of another tough clash against the North East Blaze in round four.
The Blaze moved to 2-0 with a 74-54 win over the Western Warriors and are one of only two undefeated teams in the competition alongside the 3-0 Boroondara Express.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.