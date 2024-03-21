What's on || A splash of colour at Holi, Latin festivals and quick shearing

Holi Festival is returning to Bendigo for 2024 and is sure to bring a bit of colour with it. Holi festival is a family event and will feature cultural food, drinks, activities, live music, dhols, dance and DJs to entertain guests from all age groups. The event is taking place at the Golden Square pool and as it is a family-friendly event there is strictly no alcohol, no smoking or vaping allowed. The day features an explosion of colour as it celebrates the triumph of good over evil in Hindu culture. When: Saturday, March 23, 11:30am to 4pm. Where: The Golden Square pool.