What's on || A splash of colour at Holi, Latin festivals and quick shearing

March is a bumper month for events in Bendigo, with plenty happening for the whole family to enjoy. Here's your comprehensive guide. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470
Holi Festival is returning to Bendigo for 2024 and is sure to bring a bit of colour with it. Holi festival is a family event and will feature cultural food, drinks, activities, live music, dhols, dance and DJs to entertain guests from all age groups. The event is taking place at the Golden Square pool and as it is a family-friendly event there is strictly no alcohol, no smoking or vaping allowed. The day features an explosion of colour as it celebrates the triumph of good over evil in Hindu culture. When: Saturday, March 23, 11:30am to 4pm. Where: The Golden Square pool.
White Hills will be the centre of Bendigo's Latin community this weekend with the 2024 festival shaping up for an all day event. There will be dance workshops, live music, pinatas and food trucks serving up good food all day. It is family and pet friendly at the event as well as free entry. When: Saturday, March 23, 11am to 6pm. Where: Garden of the Future.
The 10th annual Axedale quick shear and family day is ready to roll with a multitude of events taking place on the day. Money raised on the day by the community will go towards Axedale Primary School, Shine Bright Axedale Kindergarten, Axedale Community Hall and the Axedale, Knowsley and Mosquito Creek CFA. There will be raffles, shearing events, a silent auctions and a market. When: Saturday, March 23, 12pm to 6pm. Where: Axedale Hall and park.
Ever wanted to see a vintage Holden up close and personal? This may be your chance as the Bendigo all Holden day takes place. For a gold coin donation, people can come and have a look at what is takes to maintain and care for an Australian classic. The gates to the event will open at 8.30am. When: Sunday, March 24, all day. Where: The Bendigo Showgrounds.
The Peter Sheahan' Walk Up fundraiser for the Bendigo Health Intensive Care Auxiliary is back for 2024. Entry is $10 per person to enjoy a night of songs from multiple performers. The event will be held at the Golden Hills Motel. When: Sunday, March 24, 1pm to 5.30pm. Where: 145 Marong Road, Bendigo
All have been welcomed to attend the Spring Gully Dance and the Spring Gully Hall. The dance will be taking place from 7:30pm to 11pm with a dinner provided to all who attend and fancy a dance. Music for the dance is by Rod McKenzie with admission costing $9. When: Saturday, March 23. Where: Spring Gully Hall.
This annual event is like a cross between a reality TV show, a high school eisteddfod, and the best karaoke night of your life. Local hopefuls apply to sing a song in front of the adoring crowd, but unlike a shoddy karaoke bar in the city, these crooners will be backed by a professional band with a killer horn section and sensational backing singers. The Castlemaine Idyll 2024 will feature 30 live performances, an extended running time, guest judges, hot outfits and catering. KIDS KARAOKE will also be on the small stage from 1:30pm. When: Saturday, March 23, 1:30pm to 10pm. Where: LOT 19 Langslow St, Castlemaine.
Australia's inaugural Big Walk 4 Refugees is a virtual walk from Hobart to Canberra to show support for the 10,000 refugees who continue to face prolonged uncertainty in Australia. The Bendigo Walk will see groups of people circling Lake Weeroona, with the distances travelled being recorded and added to the national total. It is being organised by Bendigo Rural Australians for Refugees and representatives from Bendigo churches. The Walk also has the support of the Bendigo groups of Amnesty International and Grandmothers for Refugees. When: Sunday, March 24, noon to 1pm. Where: Lake Weeroona.
