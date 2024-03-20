Three teens charged after stolen car smashes into fence at Strathfieldsaye

Three teenagers have been charged after allegedly stealing and crashing a car in Strathfieldsaye.
Police alleged a stolen Ford Fiesta and a stolen Renault were seen at a petrol station in Kangaroo Flat about 1.40am on Wednesday, March 20.
Investigators were told the group filled up their fuel tanks and drove off without paying.
Police were called but were unable to locate the vehicles.
They then received reports of two vehicles driving erratically in Strathfieldsaye.
Two patrol cars were stopped at Swanson Boulevard when the two cars drove past, mounting the footpath in an attempt to get past.
The Renault was successful, but the Ford crashed into a fence and rolled, police said.
A 15-year-old boy from Reservoir, a 16-year old boy from California Gully and a 17-year-old boy from Ascot were all arrested.
The 15-year-old driver was charged with 18 offences including careless driving, reckless conduct endangering life and theft of a motor vehicle.
He was remanded to appear at a children's court at a later date.
The 17-year-old was charged with reckless conduct endanger life and bailed to appear at a children's court at a later date.
The 16-year-old received a caution for reckless conduct endanger life.
