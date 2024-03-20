Police investigate crash that triggered chemical spill lockdown

Police are investigating a crash that locked down streets and brought people in HAZMAT suits to a small town south of Bendigo.
It comes after Castlemaine residents were ordered not to leave their homes because two hundred litres of chloride solution and caustic soda had spilled onto the Pyrenees Highway on March 20.
Emergency workers in protective gear scrambled to help contain the spill following the early morning car crash.
"Anyone located 200 metres around the Pyrenees Highway and Taylor Street in Castlemaine should move indoors," the CFA said in a public warning as the situation unfolded.
Castlemaine police's Acting Senior Sergeant Chris Griggs said people were allowed to leave if they needed to work.
"There was no risk to any residents requiring any evacuation," he said.
Acting Senior Sergeant Grigg confirmed that containers on the StarTrack Express truck were checked for structural integrity before being removed.
Emergency crews then decontaminated the truck.
Traffic was blocked off the highway between Merson St and the eastern access to McGrath St for hours as CFA crews from Castlemaine and Campbell's Creek, including a hazmat team, cleaned up the site.
The highway is a major feeder route onto the Calder Freeway and passes through central Castlemaine heading east.
The scene was taped off as CFA officers in blue hazmat suits and breathing apparatuses worked on containing the spill from the truck, which had a "Corrosive 8" warning sign on the back.
Police, the Environment Protection Authority, ambulance, and Fire Rescue Victoria were all at the scene and investigations remain ongoing.
Crews worked with a scientific officer on the handling of the chemicals and the clean-up.
