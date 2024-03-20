Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Police investigate crash that triggered chemical spill lockdown

Georgina Sebar
By Georgina Sebar
March 20 2024 - 5:32pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CFA officers in Hazmat suits investigate the truck. Picture by Darren Howe
CFA officers in Hazmat suits investigate the truck. Picture by Darren Howe

Police are investigating a crash that locked down streets and brought people in HAZMAT suits to a small town south of Bendigo.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgina Sebar

Georgina Sebar

Journalist

Journalist at the Bendigo Advertiser. Email me at georgina.sebar@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.