Bieleny, Wilkie break records at masters championships

TWO of Athletics Bendigo Region's best for their age, Jill Wilkie and Mike Bieleny broke residential records as they raced to gold at the weekend's Victorian Masters field and track championships.
Wilkie and Bieleny were in top form on the Doncaster track.
A time of 19:22.41 by Wilkie in the 5000m clinched gold in the 55-59 years class and set a Bendigo residential record for the 40-plus division.
It was another brilliant run by the Bendigo Harrier who won her age group in last year's Chicago Marathon and is the world age champion for the 55-59 years class at the 42.2km distance.
Bieleny also put in a top run at Doncaster to win the 60-64 years 1500m in a residential record time of 4:42.67.
Many medals were won by athletes from Bendigo Region clubs.
Sharon Barr struck gold in the 60-64 years hammer, 21.02m, and weight throw, 8.29m.
It was gold and silver for Catherine Monahan in the 65-69 years 100m, 15.7, and 400m, 1:17.45.
A tally of six medals for Greg Hilson included gold in the 50-54 years 800m, pole vault; and silver in the 1500m, high jump and triple jump.
The long-time athlete and builder was second in the Mixed S03 high jump.
Matthew Be won the 50-54 years shot put.
Sam Storer won the 30-34 years 400m hurdles in 1:08.91 and leapt 11.70m at triple jump to claim gold.
Hugh Richard won the 40-44 years 200m and was second in the 100m dash.
Brett Gilligan soared 3.50m to be runner-up in the 45-49 years pole vault.
Bronze medals went to Eric Baker, 60-64 400m; Pauline Graham, 50-54 discus and hammer; Luke Matthews, 40-44 400m and 800m.
Eaglehawk clubmates Dave Chisholm and Antony Langdon performed well in the 55-59 years events.
Chisholm won gold in the 100m and 400m hurdles, long jump, and triple jump; and silver in the 200m.
Silver was earned by Langdon in the 100m, 100m and 400m hurdles; bronze in the 60m, and he also contested 200m and 400m finals.
