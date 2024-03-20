Vlaeminck back on international stage, Crone eyes another flag

Bendigo's Tayla Vlaeminck makes her long-awaited return to international cricket in Bangladesh.
The Australian women's cricket team starts a one-day international and Twenty20 series against Bangladesh on Thursday (AEDT) and Vlaeminck is in line to play her first international match since January, 2022.
The 25-year-old from Strathdale-Maristians Cricket Club has endured a wretched run of injuries - the latest a shoulder dislocation last winter which required surgery.
The frustrating run of bad luck hasn't restricted Vlaeminck's passion for cricket and representing her country.
Australia's fastest female bowler at her peak, Vlaeminck can't wait to get back on the park in national colours.
"Throughout the last two, three years, there's been different motivations at different times (but) the overarching one's always been playing for Australia again," Vlaeminck told The Scoop podcast.
"I think I always believed I could do it ... but for it to actually come true, it took a little bit to actually sink in."
During her rehabilitation Vlaeminck has made minor changes to her bowling action in a bid to avoid further injury concerns, particularly with her feet.
"I've changed a bit of my foot patterning and stuff ... if you watch the videos from before, I know I did when I was remodelling it, I wondered how it was physically possible that I got the ball on the other end, somewhat on the pitch, sometimes," Vlaeminck told The Scoop podcast.
"It was pretty erratic. So I've just tried to streamline a little bit, get it all a little bit more repeatable.
"Hopefully it's better on my foot, while trying to maintain the speed.
"For me that's the most important thing, I don't want to run out there but not be able to go fast.
"So I still do think I can bowl the same pace, it's just going to take a little bit of time to get comfortable in the middle again."
The one-day internationals in Dhaka will be played on March 21, March 24 and March 27, while the three Twenty20 matches are scheduled for March 31, April 2 and April 4.
Former Strathfieldsaye paceman Xavier Crone will lead Carlton's bowling attack in Friday's three-day Victorian Premier Cricket grand final against Casey South Melbourne at Windy Hill.
A two-time premiership player with the Blues, Crone has taken 23 wickets for the club this summer while juggling state commitments with the Victorian squad.
Leg-spinner MIchael Archer, who was a marquee player for Golden Square in the BDCA Twenty20 competition, leads Carlton's wicket tally with 32.
Carlton is chasing its third premiership within the last six seasons, while Casey South Melbourne is looking to secure its first title since South Melbourne's premiership in 1967-68.
The last time the teams met Carlton emerged victorious by two wickets, chasing down Casey South Melbourne's total with five balls to spare in a one-day match on January 13.
