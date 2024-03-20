Police searching for missing teenager Charlotte, last seen on March 19

Police are searching for a missing teenager who was last seen on Tuesday, March 19.
16-year-old Charlotte was last seen on Davey Close, Flora Hill at approximately 10pm on March 19, police said.
She was known to frequent the Bendigo or Castlemaine areas.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
