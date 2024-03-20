Runners preparing for iconic Dragon Mile at Easter Festival

THE Bendigo Dragon Mile will again be one of the features of this year's Bendigo Easter Festival.
First held in 1987, the iconic Dragon Mile will be raced along Pall Mall and View Street on Easter Sunday (March 31) from 10.30am.
After a three-year hiatus due to COVID (2020 and 2021) and rain (2022) the Dragon Mile made its return last year with about 220 competitors taking part, with the open events won by Matt Buckell (men) and Tullie Rowe (women).
The Bendigo Dragon Mile has a history of attracting top-class runners, with past winners including Sarah Jamieson, Craig Hillard, Collis Birmingham, Andy Buchanan and Malcolm Norwood.
Last year's return of the Dragon Mile also saw the inception of a new competition - the Gym Cup - where gyms from Bendigo were invited to enter a team, with the winning team determined by the accumulative times of the first two female and male runners.
Snap Fitness was the inaugural winners of the Gym Cup, securing its win through the times of Xavier Dingfelder, Adam Hunter, Rebecca Anfuso and Sophie Healy.
The Gym Cup will again be part of this year's Dragon Mile.
Age group for this year's Dragon Mile are:
* Grade 4 and under;
* Grade 5 and 6;
* Year 7 and 8;
* Year 9 and 10;
* Year 11 and 12;
* Open men and women;
* Over 40 men and women; and
* Over 50 men and women
To register for the Dragon Mile visit https://my.raceresult.com/272179/
Entries close on Wednesday, March 27.
