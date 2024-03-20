'Lifesaving' breast cancer screening clinic opens to boost regional access

A new breast screening clinic in Maryborough has opened, providing a permanent site so more regional women can be tested for breast cancer.
The participation rate for women aged 50 to 74 in the Central Goldfields was about 49 per cent, one per cent lower than the national average and two per cent lower than the state average.
Maryborough District Health Services chief executive Nickola Allan said the new clinic could complete about 1000 breast screens a year.
"Our goal is to increase participation rates to at least 55 percent in the next few years, consistent with the Victorian state-wide target," she said.
"We're working with service partners like BreastScreen Victoria to provide better access to culturally safe, inclusive and accessible screening services," said Ms Allan.
A breast screen, or mammogram, was recommended every two years and was the best way to detect breast cancer early, when it was too small to see or feel.
Recently released data from BreastScreen Victoria revealed Bendigo-based women have some of the highest participation rates for breast screens in the state.
Statewide participation rate for breast screening rose from 49.5 per cent in 2020-2022 to 51.1% in 2021-2023.
Participation rates at Bendigo Health was above the state average at 53.3 per cent, with only Geelong higher at 54.9 per cent.
Bendigo's rate was above the likes of Maroondah (52.8 per cent), Grampians (52.3 per cent), Gippsland (51.8 per cent), St Vincent's (50.6 per cent), North Western (50 per cent) and Monash (49.2 per cent).
Bendigo Health Breastscreen manager Eliza Alford said it was great to see London Mallee women and gender diverse people looking after their health and participating in breast screening at higher than the state average.
"We'd love to see even more of the community doing the same," Ms Alford said.
She encouraged anyone aged 50-74 who had not had a breast screen to book in.
"Our Bendigo site has recently relocated to a fantastic purpose-designed facility on Stewart Street in the Bendigo Health precinct," Ms Alford said.
"We've always provided a high quality service and now we have a high quality site to go with it."
A Breast screening site recently opened in Swan Hill in late February 2024 ahead of the March opening of the Maryborough clinic.
BreastScreen Victoria chief executive Rita Butera said patients in Maryborough previously had to wait two years for a mobile screening service or travel to Bendigo or Ballarat to get a screen.
"We're delighted to partner with Maryborough District Health Service to open Maryborough BreastScreen to enable the early detection of breast cancer and ultimately save lives," she said.
"Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women. We know that finding breast cancer and starting treatment early, before any symptoms are noticed, gives women better treatment outcomes and survival rates."
"A new permanent clinic in the heart of town allows women in the Central Goldfields region to get access to breast screens at a time convenient to them all year round."
The breast screen clinic was made possible by a community fundraising effort, led by local Nick Weaver, Ms Allan said.
"The people of Maryborough and donors helped raise nearly $250,000 to purchase the state-of-art mammography unit to make the new clinic a reality," she said.
"We're forever grateful to Maryborough resident Nick Weaver who spearheaded the campaign."
Maryborough BreastScreen clinic was located at 75-87 Clarendon Street, Maryborough, within the medical imaging department at Maryborough Hospital.
It has a designated waiting area, and is run by caring and qualified woman radiographers.
BreastScreen Victoria provides free 10 minute breast screens to women and trans and gender diverse people aged 50 to 74 with no breast symptoms, every two years.
