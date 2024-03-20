Sedgwick's Bailey Ilsley takes out top award at EVCA presentation

SEDGWICK all-rounder Bailey Ilsley's brilliant season for the Rams has earned him the Emu Valley Cricket Association's two top division one awards.
Ilsley won both the the WF Dreschler Award as the EVCA's champion player, while he also won the Colin Brayshaw Award with 15 votes.
Ilsley - who also came in at No.1 in the Addy's EVCA MVP rankings - was also the competition's leading wicket-taker with 30 dismissals.
As well as his 30 wickets with the ball, 22-year-old Ilsley also made 376 runs opening the batting and was chosen as the captain of the EVCA Team of the Year.
"It's pretty handy to open both the batting and bowling, so if you miss out with the bat one week you get the chance with the ball the next," Ilsley said on Wednesday.
"I was pretty happy with my season, but it would have been much better if we had been playing finals."
Sedgwick ended the season in seventh position with four wins and six losses.
Ilsley has emulated the feat of his older brother and Sedgwick team-mate, Jordan Ilsley, who won both the WF Dreschler and Colin Brayshaw awards two years ago.
Ilsley's season for Sedgwick:
Round 1 - bye.
Round 2 v Axe Creek - 42 & 1-78.
Round 3 v United - 75 & 2-56.
Round 4 v Mandurang - 24 & 2-28.
Round 5 v Spring Gully - 43 & 3-12.
Round 6 v Marong - 17 & 6-87.
Round 7 v California Gully - 0 & 2-37.
Round 8 v Axe Creek - 37 & 2-19.
Round - bye
Round 10 v West Bendigo - 27 & 5-25.
Round 11 v California Gully - 92 & 2-65.
Round 12 - 19 & 5-74.
WF Dreschler Champion Player - Bailey Ilsley (Sedgwick).
Batting - Mac Whittle (United), 532 runs.
Bowling - Bailey Ilsley (Sedgwick), 30 wickets.
Dismissals - Ryan McNish (Emu Creek), 15.
Colin Brayshaw Award umpires votes - Bailey Ilsley (Sedgwick).
Team of the Year - Mac Whittle, Linton Colclough, Jesse Marciano, Jayde Mullane, Simon Marwood, David Blume, Matthew Pask, Ryan McNish, Beauden Rinaldi, Bailey Ilsley, Nick Skeen, James Bailey.
EM Lowndes Champion Player - Rob Gilchrist (Mandurang).
Batting - Rob Gilchrist (Mandurang), 460 runs.
Bowling - Ryan Murphy (Marong), 26 wickets.
Dismissals - Mark Blume (Marong), 14.
Alan Clements Award umpire votes - Rob Gilchrist (Mandurang).
BT Geary Champion Player - Jordan Hamilton (Bagshot).
Batting - Jordan Hamilton (Bagshot), 402 runs.
Bowling - Andrew Conforti (Mia Mia), 20 wickets.
Dismissals - Darren De Marchi (West Bendigo), 14.
Tony O'Connell Award umpires votes - Jordan Hamilton (Bagshot).
Leigh Allan Award Champion Player - John Nevill (Bendigo City).
Batting - Edward Lindrea (Bendigo City), 360 runs.
Bowling - John Nevill (Bendigo City), Lachie Bull (California Gully), 22 wickets.
Dismissals - Matthew McGowan (Spring Gully), 13 wickets.
Eric Rogers Award umpires votes - Greg Gadsden (United).
