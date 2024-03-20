Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Juniors scorch the track, Boyd primed for elite 5000m event

By Nathan Dole
Updated March 20 2024 - 5:35pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Milanke Haasbroek ran a great race in the 1000m at Athletics Bendigo's Tuesday Night Series.
Milanke Haasbroek ran a great race in the 1000m at Athletics Bendigo's Tuesday Night Series.

Junior athletes were in top form as they ran the 1000m at the latest round of the A.L. Parker Electrical Tuesday Night Track Series at Flora Hill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.