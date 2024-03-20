Juniors scorch the track, Boyd primed for elite 5000m event

Junior athletes were in top form as they ran the 1000m at the latest round of the A.L. Parker Electrical Tuesday Night Track Series at Flora Hill.
Milanke Haasbroek from Bendigo Little Athletics ran 2 1/2 laps of the Retreat Road track in 3:33 as University's Ronny Epps and Bendigo Harriers' Preston Anfuso clocked 3:51 and 3:55 to be second and third.
University's Russell Jenkins marked his return to the track by winning the 3000m in 11:37 from clubmate Andrew Creer, 11:50.
Third across the line was 13-year-old Keelan McInerney from Bendigo Harriers in 12:12.
Fastest female was Rebecca Anfuso from Bendigo Harriers in 13:30 to be fifth overall.
A closely-fought 5000m went the way of Larry Abel in 21:55.71 from University's David Cripps who clocked 21:55.91.
Results from Tuesday night's racing:
Mixed 1000m: Milanke Haasbroek 10, BLA 3:33.50; Ronny Epps 8, Uni. 3:51.51; Preston Anfuso 11, BH 3:55.57; Lyla Edwards 10, BLA 4:02.40; Oliver Anfuso 9, BH 4:42.87; Leo Epps 6, Uni. 4:53.93; Ruby Anfuso 6, BH 5:03.85; Diana Watson 46, BH 5:44.12; Cody Edwards 5, BLA 5:49.71.
Mixed 3000m: Russell Jenkins 62, Uni. 11:37.27; Andrew Creer 52, Uni. 11:50.44; Keelan McInerney 13, BH 12:12.48; Anthony Byrne 42, Uni. 12:45.95; Rebecca Anfuso 38, BH 13:30.12; Richard Marchingo 61, BH 13:45.35; Jimmy Byrne 11, Uni. 14:26.80; Rebecca Soulsby 50, BH 15:57.89.
Mixed 5000m: Larry Abel 58, Inv. 21:55.71; David Cripps 52, Uni. 21:55.91.
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers, BLA Bendigo Little Athletics, Inv. Invitation, Uni. Bendigo University.
BENDIGO Harriers' young gun Harrison Boyd will be among the A-grade field to race the open 5000m at Thursday night's Box Hill Burn.
Just weeks after racing selection trials for the world under-20 cross-country championships and then Mile at the 50th Bendigo International Madison, Boyd makes his way to Hagenauer Reserve.
Harriers' clubmate Jackson Eadon will race in the C-grade 5000m.
Three clubmates from Bendigo University are also in the Burn fields.
Angus Macafee will run in C-grade; Kade Hutchinson in D-grade; and Rebecca Wilkinson in mixed A-grade.
The night's racing starts at 5.34pm.
