Heathcote man breached intervention order just weeks after it was in place

A Heathcote man who told a 16-year-old girl that age was "just a number" will be sentenced in April for breaching court-imposed conditions.
The man, who cannot be named to protect his victim's identity, was in his late 20s when he began a relationship with the girl who was 15 at the time.
On March 18, 2024 in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court the man pleaded guilty to breaching an intervention order and his bail conditions.
He worked at the Juniper Lounge in Heathcote with the victim and her mother before he started a protracted online conversation with the victim on Discord.
Between June 2022 and January 2023 they traded roughly 13,000 messages ranging from work, animals and music to "highly sexualised" conversation.
They also sent illicit pictures to each other.
Over the course of the relationship, the girl turned 16 with one of the messages sent by the man referencing that "at 16 you're free to date whoever".
On January 31, 2023 the victim's mother became concerned about her welfare and contacted police who arrested the man and seized a number of his electronic devices.
The messages and photos were discovered on those devices.
In February 2023, a personal safety intervention order was served on the man where he was not to have any contact with the victim.
However, only a few weeks later the man obtained a new mobile phone number and began contact with the victim again.
He breached the IVO on one occasion when he drove down to Melbourne to meet the girl while she was at a function before driving her home.
He was arrested again on March 13 over the breach of the IVO.
The man, now 31, spent 40 days in pre-sentence detention before being released on bail in April 2023.
The victim came to court on the day of his bail application and gave his defence lawyer a letter stating that once she turned 18, they would continue the relationship.
The court heard that the man will be assessed for a community corrections order and will be sentenced on April 22, 2024 at the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
