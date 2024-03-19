Is your vacuum sucking up ancient mine dust? You must be in Bendigo

Did you know your vacuum cleaner might suck up hazardous remnants of Bendigo's mining past when you run it over your lounge room carpet?
Victoria's EPA wants your help to find out exactly what the city's cleaners are capturing.
It is looking for 100 homes willing to donate vacuum lint and garden soil for a new study tracking how many "legacy contaminants" from Bendigo's mining past get inside.
The city was built on mining and whole neighbourhoods have risen on or near old mining operations.
It has left groups like the EPA tasked with protecting modern-day Bendigonians from potential contaminants like lead, arsenic, chromium, cadmium, copper, manganese and nickel.
Previous EPA studies have found evidence of a host of contaminants in Australian homes, its chief environmental scientist Mark Patrick Taylor said.
"We know that lead is a very common trace metal inside homes because it has been used in old paints and gasoline, for example" he said.
Scientists also know houses have a habit of accumulating contaminants over time.
Professor Taylor hopes the new study will help unearth information about mining contaminants, how widespread they are and how the EPA can get better at managing risks.
He wanted to be clear: finding them in someone's home did not prove any health risk.
"It represents a hazard but not necessarily a risk," he said.
"A 'dangerous level', a 'safe level', they are all quite loaded questions. What I can say is that we anticipate there being a greater level of contaminants inside homes than outside."
The new study could also help scientists track the roles people might play in build ups inside homes, including how frequently they clean, whether they have carpets or other behavioural factors.
The EPA says anyone who takes part in the study will get a report on the scientific testing, an explanation of the results and advice on ways to manage potential contamination.
"You don't even have to be at home - just make sure we can access your front garden to take some samples, and leave the dust in a clean plastic bag at your front door," Professor Taylor said.
To volunteer, email citizen.science@epa.vic.gov.au
