Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Is your vacuum sucking up ancient mine dust? You must be in Bendigo

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated March 20 2024 - 7:04am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
EPA officers Goran Freeman and Louis Daniels collecting samples from a Bendigo backyard. Picture by Darren Howe
EPA officers Goran Freeman and Louis Daniels collecting samples from a Bendigo backyard. Picture by Darren Howe

Did you know your vacuum cleaner might suck up hazardous remnants of Bendigo's mining past when you run it over your lounge room carpet?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.