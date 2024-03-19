Nurse escapes jail time for machete attack after mental health struggles

A former Bendigo nurse who pleaded guilty to taking a machete and knife to a stranger's home in a stalking incident has escaped jail time after the court heard he had struggled with mental health issues.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh acknowledged the victims - one of whom had briefly met the man at their workplace earlier in the day - were "considerably shaken" by the incidents.
The court heard the 29-year-old man had ranted about his phone being hacked at one of the victims in their workplace on June 16, 2023, before he turned up at the victim's home and banged on the door.
He continued to rant about his phone while at the home for around five minutes, after which one of the victims called the police.
The former nurse then threatened the couple and said, "this isn't over c***, I know where you live now", before returning in July with a machete and knife.
Mr Huynh said he "shuddered to think what might have happened if the victims were home" during the July incident.
The man damaged their car on that occasion to the value of $498, while the court heard he faced a number of other drugs and firearm and weapons charges.
Mr Huynh referenced the "extremely alarming cache of weapons and drugs" found at the man's home.
This included vials of anabolic steroids, needles, a pocket flick-style knife, a sawn-off rifle, live ammunition rounds, a taser, two machetes, a gel-blaster handgun, other knives, an unknown white powder, a sling shot and 104 grams of Xanax to which he was "heavily addicted".
The court heard the 29-year-old had since been compliant with medical advice, made all necessary court appointments and paid for the damage caused to the victim's car.
Mr Huynh accepted the accused was "genuinely remorseful" for his violent actions and acknowledged they occurred in the context of a serious mental health decline in combination with a drug addiction.
The court had previously heard that the man had struggled to access mental health services due to delays.
The court also heard he had limited priors of a "vastly different type" with no further offending.
While Mr Huynh said he took an "extremely dim view of (the man's) behaviour" and the distress caused to the victims, he decided to not impose jail time.
The former nurse was placed on an 18-month community corrections order under which he must complete 200 hours of unpaid community work
A total of 100 hours of compulsory assessment for mental health, drug and alcohol issues, as well as programs to reduce re-offending can count towards the 200 hours.
For one charge of bringing a weapon - "cat ring" - onto court premises was proven and dismissed, with the jewellery item forfeited.
Without a plea of guilty, Mr Huynh said he would have imposed a four-month prison sentence.
