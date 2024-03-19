Bendigo Advertiser
BDCA Cricketer of the Year: how we expect the votes to fall

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated March 19 2024 - 5:35pm, first published 12:35pm
Bendigo's Kyle Humphrys, Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith and Kangaroo Flat's Dylan Klemm are favourites for the BDCA Cricketer of the Year award.
Three of the Bendigo District Cricket Association's premier all-rounders are expected to battle for the league's highest individual honour.

