BDCA Cricketer of the Year: how we expect the votes to fall

Three of the Bendigo District Cricket Association's premier all-rounders are expected to battle for the league's highest individual honour.
The BDCA Cricketer of the Year vote count will be held on Wednesday night, with the Bendigo Advertiser's poll showing one of Strathfieldsaye's Chathura Damith, Bendigo's Kyle Humphrys and Kangaroo Flat's Dylan Klemm should win the award.
Damith made 579 runs at an average of 52.64 and took 30 wickets with the ball at an average of 14.27.
Humphrys compiled a league best 653 runs at an average of 46.64, while he also picked up 24 wickets with his off-spinners.
In the home and away season, Klemm claimed 30 wickets and made 336 runs.
Damith could poll as many as 21 votes after a standout season with the Jets.
He's unlikely to poll in the first two games, but he could poll heavily in eight of the next nine rounds.
In round three he took 4-21 and made 28 in a win over Golden Square, while in round four he made 32 and claimed 5-57 in a win over Eaglehawk.
Strathfieldsaye lost in rounds five and seven, but Damith was superb in both games. He made 87 and took 3-56 in defeat to Bendigo United and scored 84 and had figures of 1-22 with the ball in a one-day loss to Eaglehawk.
He could poll the three votes in a low-scoring round eight win over White Hills and should repeat the dose in round nine after making 97 and taking 2-23 in a win over Huntly North.
101 not out and 1-19 in the round 10 win over White Hills should result in another three votes.
Damith's final chance to poll was the round 11 loss to Kangaroo Flat.
He made 38 and took 5-65, so he could still poll at least two votes.
Humphrys, a previous winner of the award in 2018, and Klemm should poll plenty of "best on ground" votes themselves, but they're unlikely to poll in as many games as Damith.
The Bendigo Addy poll has the star duo finishing with 17 votes each.
Humphrys and Klemm should poll heavily early and then it will be a case of how far Damith gets in front through the middle stages of the season.
Klemm, in particular, will make a late charge on the back of two potential three-voters in the final three rounds.
Damith's team-mate Savith Weerasinghe and Golden Square's Liam Smith look like strong chances to finish inside the top five.
Cam Taylor (Strathdale-Maristians) and Adam Burns (Kangaroo Flat) are also expected to poll in double-figures.
Taylor and Burns have won the award eight times between them and they're bound to have caught the eye of the umpires again this summer.
Taylor took 34 wickets with his leg-spinners and made 361 runs at the top of the Suns' batting order.
Burns took 31 wickets and made 378 runs, including a highest score of 108.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.