Car stolen off the road at Epsom, police investigating

Bendigo police are investigating a carjacking which occurred at Howard Street, Epsom on Sunday, March 17.
The incident happened in the lane heading from Epsom to Eaglehawk between 4.30pm and 5.30pm, police said.
Police believed the offenders, a male and a female, flagged down the victim who was driving a grey 2012 Toyota Corolla sedan, and drove away with the victim's vehicle up Averys road.
The male offender was described as Caucasian, roughly 20-30 years old with black/brown short hair, with a shoulder bag and a neck tattoo.
The female offender was described as Caucasian, roughly 20-30 years old with black/brown long hair.
Anyone with information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
