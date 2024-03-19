Iris Benbow founded an ICU help group 45 years ago. Her legacy rolls on

For Beth Benbow, the Bendigo Health intensive care auxiliary group is something near and dear to her heart.
Ms Benbow's mother, Iris, founded the organisation 45 years ago after time spent in the unit and was at the helm until her death at 90.
In its more than four decades the group has raised $1 million for the hospital.
"She was really, really committed to the auxiliary," Ms Benbow said.
She is now carrying on her mother's legacy as secretary of the group.
Fundraisers include monthly cake and craft sales at Bendigo Health, coffee sales at the North Bendigo bowls club, lunches at the Bendigo Stadium and raffles.
Ms Benbow said the money raised helps to fund scholarships for medical staff and buy critical equipment.
She said her mother first had the idea for the group after spending time in the intensive care ward.
"She held a public meeting at the Bendigo north district base hospital and about 80 people came to that meeting from that she was elected president," she said.
"She remained president until she passed away at the age of 90."
Ms Benbow said her mother held the belief that volunteering helped support a community.
And that ethos was instilled in her daughter.
The first fundraising event was a bus trip to Queensland which 90 people took part in and which led to "many, many bus tours" afterwards.
"That was mum's aim, [it] was to put the fun into fundraising," she said.
"The auxiliary was more than just a fundraising group. It was a group that supported each other through the bad times and through the good times and many friendships were made amongst the group."
Ms Benbow said her dream would be for the organisation to make it to its 50th anniversary.
"I'd like (the auxiliary) to continue as long as it can," she said.
She said they would love more people to join, "not necessarily younger people .. although that would be amazing".
"Particularly people who like to bake, to crochet, to create things," she said
"We are always looking for new fundraising ideas ... if it is legal and good fun we are in for it."
