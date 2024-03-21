Private resort-style living in popular Strathfieldsaye

This is an outstanding home built to a high quality standard.
Agent Paul Dalton is confident that this is one of the best presented and designed homes available in Strathfieldsaye.
It's also ready for you to simply move in and enjoy everything it has.
With four bedrooms plus a study, this delightful home also has spacious living areas.
The open plan kitchen, dining and family room has a view over the established low-maintenance garden, the covered outdoor entertaining area and the resort-style in-ground pool area.
That kitchen has gas cooking, an electric oven, a double sink, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a range-hood and a built-in pantry.
The home is kept comfortable with refrigerated ducted heating and ducted cooling, plus ceiling fans.
Additional features outside on this fully landscaped block include a double garage with access to a lock-up workshop.
The home would suit a variety of buyers as well, from families at different stages to retirees or professionals who like having visitors.
The location in popular and fast-growing Strathfieldsaye is also convenient, being close to public transport, shops, supermarkets, some excellent schools, the local bowls club, a sports oval and many important amenities.
