'I'll put a tomahawk in your skull': man threatens neighbour over bins

BL
By Ben Loughran
Updated March 19 2024 - 7:25am, first published 5:00am
Dylan Hicks pleaded guilty to threatening to put a tomahawk into his neighbour's skull. Picture by Brendan McCarthy.
A Golden Square man who threatened to "put a tomahawk" in the skull of his neighbour over the placement of their rubbish bins could be facing a jail term.

BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

