'I'll put a tomahawk in your skull': man threatens neighbour over bins

A Golden Square man who threatened to "put a tomahawk" in the skull of his neighbour over the placement of their rubbish bins could be facing a jail term.
Dylan Hicks, 25, was at home in April 2023 when he went to put his bins out for collection and noticed that his neighbour had put their bins on the median strip.
Hicks threw the bins back onto the neighbour's property which they heard and confronted the man over it.
He threatened the man, saying that he was going to "put a tomahawk in your skull" and to "keep your s... on your property".
The neighbour ran inside and called police.
The court heard that two months earlier, on February 25, Hicks had been at home when other neighbours had been drinking and listening to music.
Late at night a group of them had stepped onto the street at which point Hicks approached them with a hatchet.
The group retreated inside the house fearing for their safety.
Between 2am and 7am on February 26 Hicks smashed up one of the cars belonging to the group including slashing the tyres and breaking the front windscreen.
The damage was around $1700.
The victim of the damaged car then approached Hicks at his home to organise payment for the vehicle.
Hicks again threatened to "cut" the man which caused the victim to run away and contact police.
The court heard Hicks told police after being arrested that he "didn't strike them" and that he only wanted to scare them.
Magistrate Russell Kelly warned Hicks that if kept acting violently towards people he ran the risk of a jail term.
He has been assessed for a community corrections order.
The matter has been adjourned to April 22 to allow one of the victims to make a victim impact statement and for further pleas.
