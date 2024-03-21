Space, style and optional extras in this as-new Epsom home

You could be the first to live in this amazing home.
Built for display to start with, it includes a variety of extras intended to impress those who were considering having this design constructed on their block.
Agent Tim Noonan points out that the 933 square metre block size is one of its positive features, as is the quiet location with no through traffic.
The high raked ceiling is another feature he pointed out.
The location is also desirable.
Surrounded by other near-new homes, it's just a short drive into town for all amenities, shopping, schools and more. And the suburb of Epsom is a mere 7km north east of Bendigo.
Travelling on foot, there's also the Bendigo Creek Trail (walking track) nearby, along with White Hills oval and recreation reserve, and Bendigo Botanical Gardens a couple of streets away.
Spread over a single level, the layout includes four bedrooms, a study nook and multiple living spaces.
The main bedroom has a walk-through robe and an ensuite, and the other bedrooms have a built-in robe each.
The kitchen is open plan with the very large combined dining and family area, and a covered outdoor entertaining area sits right behind it under the main roof.
The stylish kitchen is also generous in size, and it has a breakfast bar as well as a butler's pantry.
It's also worth noting that timber floors are featured in the home's main living areas and the walkways.
At the front right of the home is a formal lounge room, while a media or leisure space is in the middle left of the layout.
The family bathroom has a stand-alone shower and a bathtub, and for added convenience the toilet is separate.
The double garage, which is also under the main roof, has a workshop area to the left and a large single panel lift door.
Other niceties include a stylish facade and a portico at the front entrance, established lawns and gardens around the perimeter, fully-fenced yards and enough room at the back for children to play outside.
Potential buyers include growing families at various stages, or perhaps folks who are downsizing from a farm and still want to be in a quiet area with a lovely community.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.