More country trotting cups glory for Kyvalley Hotspur at Charlton

KYVALLEY Hotspur claimed his third country cup win in the last four months with a brilliant performance in the $20,000 Charlton Trotters Cup (2570m) on Sunday.
The Brent Lilley-trained six-year-old added to triumphs at Yarra Valley late last year and Cobram in January with a convincing 10m victory in a strong edition of the prestigious cup.
He was superbly driven by champion reinsman Chris Alford, who took the son of Muscle Hill and Love Ya Doosie to the lead with one-and-a-half laps to travel, after Lochie Cook on Keayang Xena elected to take cover behind the leader.
After setting a hot speed over the last lap, Kyvalley Hotspur was able to put his rivals to the sword for a commanding win, giving Alford his third success in the race, following victories aboard Lord Liam in 2015 and Lenny Lewis in 2011.
Keayang Xena, who was backing up from her win the previous night in the Mount Gambier Trotters Cup and a second earlier in the week in the Horsham Trotters Cup, held on for a brave second, ahead of the favourite One Over All for Jess Tubbs and Greg Sugars.
It was a sound effort off 30m for One Over All, who was racing for the first time since winning the Stawell Trotters Cup in early December.
Despite being unplaced in his previous two cup runs at Ararat and Terang, Alford insisted he had never doubted Kyvalley Hotspur's recent form.
"The horse has been racing really well. He's in that class where you now have to have a bit of luck like we did today (Sunday)," he said.
"Although his figure form wasn't good, he's still been going well.
"As it worked out, we stepped pretty well and ended up in front of the main dangers.
"We were getting a good run. I thought Keayang Xena might hand up after she raced at the Mount (on Saturday night). I thought she might be looking for an easy run.
"As it worked out, we got the front and he was really strong."
Alford admitted to being a little wary of the danger posed by One Over All, who was the defending Charlton Trotters Cup champion, and was seeking to add to a swag of country cup wins from last season, a haul which included Horsham, Ararat, Maryborough and Stawell.
"I thought the first lap wasn't real strong - I didn't know how far behind me he was, but I knew he wasn't right on my back," he said.
"(But) once we got to the front we could let him stride.
"When they run 56 halves, it's hard to catch up."
Kyvalley Hotspur improved his record to 13 wins and 14 placings from 49 starts for prize earnings of $215,771.
In the Central Victorian Trotters Championship Final, it was another Kyvalley - Kyvalley Heist - which claimed the honours in style.
The six-year-old's win gave Lilley a training treble on Sunday following a win earlier in the day with Hay Miki.
It was a hugethrill for young New Zealand driver Tristan Larsen, who notched up his first double since arriving in Australia six months ago.
As he did in the heat at Boort on March 3, Larsen took Kyvalley Heist straight to the front from where he proved tough to run down in winning by 2.7, over Cork and Antonov.
One of two horses in the race for Bet Bet trainer Ray Cross, Alfie Always finished fourth.
Larsen praised a sound performance by Kyvalley Heist, who not only made it back-to-back wins after a string of three consecutive seconds, but won for the ninth time in 51 starts.
"He trotted away well and got to the front. He got it pretty easy really. It was going to be hard to beat me," he said.
The 21-year-old concession driver said their task had been made simpler when the favourite Keayang Stuka broke at start and lost more than 50m.
"That made things a lot easier. I might have went a fraction early (down the back), but I didn't want them to catch me," he said.
"He got a little tired at the finish, but still held it pretty good."
The Central Victorian Pacing Championship Final was won by the Danny Thackeray-trained Scheming, who was driven by James Herbertson.
Stag Party (Greg Norman/Kerryn Manning) and Outback Queenie (Tim Mortlock/Michelle Phillips) filled the minor placings.
Carisbrook-based Mortlock was attempting to go back-to-back in the race after winning last year's final at St Arnaud with Double The Hunter.
