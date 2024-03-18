In-form Herbert to play Neangar Park and Axedale tournaments

Lucas Herbert will return to home soil for next month's Neangar Park and Axedale Pro-Am events.
In his first season with LIV Golf, Herbert will play the LIV tournament in Miami from April 5-7 before making the long trip home to Bendigo to play in the region's two feature events on April 11 and 12.
A proud supporter of golf in his hometown, Herbert was joint winner of the Neangar Park event last year with Chris Wood, while fellow Bendigo professional Andrew Martin took the honours at Axedale.
This year's Evolution Copy Print Solutions Neangar Park Pro-Am and Symes Motors Axedale Pro-Am will each carry prize pools of $12,500.
The tournaments are part of the PGA Tour Australasia Pro-Am Series and they attract quality players from across the nation.
Herbert's encouraging start to 2024 continued when he finished outright third in the weekend's International Series Macau on the Asian Tour.
Herbert fired rounds of 67, 66, 62 and 64 on the par-70 layout to be 21-under par overall - two shots behind winner John Catlin.
The third-place finish lifted Herbert from 88 to 77 in the official world golf rankings.
Herbert started the final day three shots behind Catlin and fell as many as five shots behind for making a late charge with two birdies in his closing three holes.
A wayward tee shot on the par-three 11th hole proved costly for Herbert. He missed the green left and made his only bogey for the day.
The top-three finish in Macau came on the back of some solid performances on the LIV Tour.
After four events of his inaugural LIV Golf season, Herbert is 32nd in the overall standings.
He finished tied for 21st, tied for 45th, tied for 15th and tied for 34th in his opening four events.
Herbert and his all-Australian Ripper GC squad - which includes Cam Smith, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones, had their first podium of the season at the recent Hong Kong event.
Ripper GC was third in Hong Kong and moved to sixth in the overall team standings.
The next LIV Golf event is in Miami from April 5-7.
